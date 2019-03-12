Dish TV DTH channels selection: How to choose channels, modify packs under TRAI’s new DTH rules

Dish TV channels selection process: TRAI’s framework for DTH and cable channel subscribers came into effect on February 1, 2019, allowing users to choose their own channels or packs. Under the new rules, one will need to pay a network capacity fee (NCF) of Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST for up to 100 channels.

Dish TV subscribers who have already selected their monthly channels and wish to add or remove packs can do so by logging in to their accounts. Users will need to head to Dish TV app or the company’s website to log in with their registered mobile number or VC number and then enter password or OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

Dish TV: How to select packs under new DTH rules

For 100 up to channels, the NCF is Rs 130 and though users can choose paid channels as well, the cost of these channels will be extra. The monthly cost of each paid channel will be reflected against each channel.

For those who select more than 100 channels, the NCF will be Rs 20 for an extra 25 channels. Dish TV recently removed NCF on some FTA channels if a user has chosen any paid channels.

Dish TV users can select from combos curated by the company or create their own monthly pack by selecting individual channels. One can choose from Standard Definition (SD) or High Definition (HD) channels, based on the region whether North or South.

Dish TV: How to modify packs

Monthly channel packs can be modified as well by logging in to Dish TV account on the official website or app. On the right side, users will see their cart with details on how many channels selected, pack, etc. One can click on the number of total channel count and trash channels by clicking on the dustbin icon.

To modify channel pack, click on the small down arrow besides the pack that users have already selected (on the bottom left of the cart). Upon clicking the arrow, one should see more pack options. Once subscribers click on a different pack, the channel count will change depending on the pack they have chosen.

All the channels that the user has selected will appear in red in the list on left side of the screen. One can click again on the selected channels to deselect them or select new channels. The added price of the channel should reflect immediately in the cart.

Once the user has confirmed the new channels or packs, click on ‘Proceed’ in the cart and the amount shown will be the monthly bill.