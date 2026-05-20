Discord voice and video calls are now end-to-end encrypted by default

Discord says all voice and video calls on its platform are now protected with end-to-end encryption by default. (Image: File photo)

Messaging platform, Discord announced that all voice and video calls on it are now protected with end-to-end encryption by default. This is a major privacy focused update for millions of its users worldwide.

The announcement comes after Discord nearly spent three years developing and gradually expanding its encryption system known as the Discord Audio and Video Encryption (DAVE) protocol. According to the company, this was fully completed by March 2026, meaning users no longer need to manually enable encryption during calls .

In simple terms, end-to-end encryption ensures that only participants in a conversation can access the audio or video being shared. This means that Discord itself cannot view or listen to the contents of the call.