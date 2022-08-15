scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

DigiYatra app beta rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for paperless travel

A beta version of the DigiYatra Central Ecosystem has been rolled out to the Delhi and Bengaluru international airports.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 15, 2022 6:20:05 pm
DigiYatra is currently already available for passengers flying on Vistara Airlines and Air Asia and will be rolled out to other airlines in a phased manner. (Illustrative image)(Image credit: Pixabay)

On Independence Day, the beta version of DigiYatra has been rolled out to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in Bengaluru and the Delhi International Airport. This should mean that passengers will be able to take a domestic flight from the two locations without any papers, using the e-gate boarding system.

DigiYatra boarding systems and e-gates are operational at the Bengaluru and Delhi airports and are being rolled out for all domestic airlines in a phased manner. This should mean that passengers can check in, pass through security and board their flights using just biometric face verification to validate their identity and their boarding pass.

It is currently already available for passengers flying on Vistara Airlines and Air Asia. You can easily enrol on the DigiYatra app, which is already available on the Google Play store. An iOS version of the app is expected to be available in around a month.

According to the DigiYatra foundation, the DigiYatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) is built on World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards including Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) with Verifiable Credentials (VCs) and Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs). These measures are aimed at avoiding privacy issues with sensitive user data. The foundation claims that passenger data will be deleted 24 hours after they travel.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 06:20:05 pm

