DigiYatra app beta rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for paperless travel

On Independence Day, the beta version of DigiYatra has been rolled out to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in Bengaluru and the Delhi International Airport. This should mean that passengers will be able to take a domestic flight from the two locations without any papers, using the e-gate boarding system.

Taking the vision of a digitised India ahead, we’re happy to announce the launch of beta version of #DigiYatra app at #DelhiAirport.

Come experience the future of Air Travel where your face would become your new boarding pass.

DigiYatra boarding systems and e-gates are operational at the Bengaluru and Delhi airports and are being rolled out for all domestic airlines in a phased manner. This should mean that passengers can check in, pass through security and board their flights using just biometric face verification to validate their identity and their boarding pass.

It is currently already available for passengers flying on Vistara Airlines and Air Asia. You can easily enrol on the DigiYatra app, which is already available on the Google Play store. An iOS version of the app is expected to be available in around a month.

According to the DigiYatra foundation, the DigiYatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) is built on World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards including Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) with Verifiable Credentials (VCs) and Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs). These measures are aimed at avoiding privacy issues with sensitive user data. The foundation claims that passenger data will be deleted 24 hours after they travel.