Stricter digital rules may lead to Rs 91,500 crore loss in VC funding for startups: Oxford Economics

A new study has warned that India’s digital policy is shifting to a more restrictive regulatory regime which could hamper the growth of the country’s startup ecosystem.

Over 88 per cent of Indian startups reported that current digital regulations in India pose operational constraints, with data governance rules identified as the primary area of concern by around 44 per cent of respondents, according to a new survey report titled ‘Digital Regulations and the Startup Ecosystem in India’ jointly published by Oxford Economics and Digital Prosperity Asia on Monday, June 29.

Regulations related to AI (23 per cent), cybersecurity (20 per cent), and platform rules (13 per cent) were also highlighted as areas of concern. An estimated 72 per cent of surveyed startups and venture capital (VC) firms said that resources are being diverted away from research and innovation to ensure compliance with burdening digital regulations.