Digital ad-fraud in India was worth nearly $1.63 billion in 2018: Report

Digital ad-fraud in India stood at $1.63 billion in 2018, accounting to 8.7 per cent of the total ad-fraud in the world, according to a report by an analytics firm techARC.

Digital commerce was the worst affected through ad-fraud, contributing to 51 per cent of the total ad-fraud in India in 2018. This was followed by ‘leisure and travel’ and ‘entertainment and gaming,’ which accounted for 26 per cent and 13 per cent respectively, according to the India Digital Ad-Fraud Market report by the analytics firm.

In terms of comparison between app-based fraud and web-based, the former contributes to over 85 per cent of the total digital ad-fraud, added the report. However, it said that web platforms are more susceptible to frauds because in several organisations the digital teams are primarily focusing on the app, thus leaving the web space vulnerable.

“Digital ad-fraud is getting increased attention from the C-level leadership of evolved organisations, where it is no longer an agenda of a CDO or CMO,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC said in a press statement.

The report also projected a 23 per cent rise in digital ad-fraud in 2019 in domains of Banking and Fintech, along with Entertainmentand Gaming (especially video based) and Healthcare and Pharma where the focus is on acquiring new customers.

Businesses which have an ad-fraud solution in place are better equipped to have higher levels of customer engagements, says the report.