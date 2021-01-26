DigiBoxx offering 26GB of free storage during Republic Day week

DigiBoxx, the Indian cloud storage platform, is offering 26GB cloud storage for new users who sign up for the service. This is part of a Republic Day offer. Users who sign up for the #SwadesiStorage pledge this week can avail the limited offer by the company. The pledge is to “support indigenous products and services” throughout the week.

“With more than 4 lacs active users since the launch, we are really happy to see the kind of support that we have received from the people. Since DigiBoxx is a ‘Made in India’ product, we decided to celebrate Republic Day in an exclusive way by offering 26 GB free storage to the new users who sign up with us by taking the #SwadesiStorage pledge. We also aim to expand our horizons and encourage the users to ‘Store, Save and Share in India’ and go #VocalforLocal, thus paving a way towards ‘Digital India’ and boost home-grown digital innovations,” Digiboxx CEO Arnab Mitra said in a press statement.

When the offer expires, new users will still get 20GB of free storage on the platform with a 2GB limit for individual files. Users can subscribe to the Rs 30 per month plan which offers 5TB of storage which the upload limit of an individual file capped at 10GB. DigiBoxx also offers a plan for businesses at Rs 999 per month which can include up to 500 users. The storage limit in the business plan is 500TB with individual file size limit set at 10TB.

The cloud storage debuted last year when Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced the service under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The platform also offers a file-sharing feature termed ‘InstaShare’. Users can use this feature to share files up to 2GB by just using their email id or mobile number. Even if the user deletes the files, they will stay on the platform for 60 days before vanishing.

Initially launched on Android platform, DigiBoxx is now available on Apple App Store as well. The app also offers Gmail integeration which can help users store images, videos, documents etc.