scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Diesel launches Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch: Check price and other details

The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset and runs on WearOS 3 out of the box.

Diesel Griffed Gen 6, Diesel Griffed Gen 6 price, Diesel Griffed Gen 6 specsThe Diesel Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch runs on WearOS 3. (Image Source: Diesel)

Diesel recently unveiled the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch. Featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, the new watch comes with all standard fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, workout detection, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and more.

Running on WearOS 3, the Griffed Gen 6 uses a new companion app that comes with features like the ability to change the watch settings, check health data and switch and download watch faces. Diesel also claims that the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch takes only 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent charge. On the connectivity front, the watch comes with support for Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. You can also use the smartwatch to make calls.

Also Read |Fossil launches Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch: Price, specifications

Users can also download and listen to their favourite music from streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Android users can also make use of Google Wallet to pay using the smartwatch.

Available in multiple bezel colours like black and silver with bracelet options like stainless steel, nylon, silicone and leather, the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch can be purchased from the Diesel India website and select Diesel stores for Rs 25,995.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 01:34:54 pm
Next Story

South Korea to pardon former leader Lee for corruption crimes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close