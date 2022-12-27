Diesel launches Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch: Check price and other details

Diesel recently unveiled the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch. Featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, the new watch comes with all standard fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, workout detection, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and more.

Running on WearOS 3, the Griffed Gen 6 uses a new companion app that comes with features like the ability to change the watch settings, check health data and switch and download watch faces. Diesel also claims that the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch takes only 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent charge. On the connectivity front, the watch comes with support for Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. You can also use the smartwatch to make calls.

Users can also download and listen to their favourite music from streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Android users can also make use of Google Wallet to pay using the smartwatch.

Available in multiple bezel colours like black and silver with bracelet options like stainless steel, nylon, silicone and leather, the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch can be purchased from the Diesel India website and select Diesel stores for Rs 25,995.