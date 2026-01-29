Devialet’s Phantom Ultimate speaker debuts with 1,100W power, starting at Rs 4.08 lakh

Devialet has unveiled its most ambitious product yet, called the Devialet Phantom Ultimate. The new range, which the French audio brand claims is built on a decade of research, design refinement, and engineering breakthroughs to deliver what is described as its most immersive listening experience so far.

Designed and engineered in Paris, Phantom Ultimate carries forward Devialet’s instantly recognisable silhouette, now sharpened into a more elongated and seamless form. Subtle design changes, such as the removal of the woofer core cover and a redesigned tweeter grille, give the speaker a cleaner, more sculpted look. The company says these changes were not cosmetic alone but required rethinking parts of the internal structure to align form with acoustic performance.

Devialet describes the listening experience as vivid and physical, with music that can be felt as much as heard. Whether it is a live concert recording or a studio track, the speaker aims to recreate the intensity of being in the room where the sound was made.

The Phantom Ultimate also introduces a refreshed software foundation. It runs on the latest version of Devialet OS, bringing broader support for modern streaming platforms such as AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Google Cast, and Roon Ready. The redesigned Devialet app adds listening modes tailored for music, podcasts, and movies, along with a six-band equaliser for fine-tuning sound to personal taste.

Specifications

The Devialet Phantom Ultimate comes in two primary versions: 108 dB and 98 dB, catering to different listening requirements.

The Phantom Ultimate 108 dB is the high-end version, capable of producing 1,100 watts of power with high-resolution 32-bit / 96 kHz audio processing. It covers a wide frequency range from 14 Hz to 35 kHz, driven by newly designed bass, midrange and tweeter units. The wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the speaker can be set up for solo, stereo, or multi-room use.

The Phantom Ultimate has a sound rating of 98 dB and is more compact but still quite powerful, with 400 watts of amplification and a frequency response of 18 Hz to 25 kHz. It has the same processing engine, and streaming capabilities. Both models are available in Deep Forest, Light Pearl and an Opéra de Paris edition featuring hand-applied gold leaf panels crafted by French artisans.

Devialet says the Phantom Ultimate range is designed to showcase the full scope of its acoustic engineering, delivering greater depth, impact and clarity that aim to make sound feel vivid and alive rather than merely impressive. The lineup is led by the Devialet Phantom Ultimate 108 dB, priced at Rs 4,08,999 in the Deep Forest and Light Pearl finishes, while the Opéra de Paris edition with hand-applied gold detailing costs Rs 4,82,999. The more compact Devialet Phantom Ultimate 98 dB is priced at Rs 1,99,999 in Deep Forest and Light Pearl, with its Opéra de Paris variant available for Rs 2,32,999. The speakers will go on sale starting September 17, 2025, through their website, Devialet’s retail stores, and authorised partners