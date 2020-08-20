Covid-19 effect: Demand for pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers rise on Snapdeal, Flipkart

Flipkart has witnessed nearly 23x increase in demand for pulse oximeters and a 26x increase in demand for infrared thermometers. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Covid-19 has changed the way we do everything, even the way we shop and what we shop. The pandemic has prompted a rapid increase in the usage of at-home diagnostic devices as many of us fear going to diagnostic centers for medical tests, suggests the latest report released by the e-commerce platform Snapdeal.

According to Snapdeal, in the last four months, from April to August, shoppers have purchased many personal diagnostic and health monitoring products. Some of the most demanding ones are pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometer, and a glucometer.

Not just Snapdeal, Flipkart too has witnessed an increase in demand in at-home diagnostic kits category since March. “With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating the use of products such as oximeters, scanners and thermometers to ensure safety, we are witnessing an increasing demand for the same,” a Flipkart spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

The spokesperson said over the past six months, Flipkart has witnessed nearly 23x increase in demand for pulse oximeters and a 26x increase in demand for infrared thermometers. “The mass premium segment in these products have seen a notable growth. There has also been a significant increase in the purchase of thermal scanners as people look at enhanced safety measures,” the spokesperson highlighted.

In addition to metro cities, significant demand for these health monitoring devices is coming from Tier 2 cities like Chakpanchria (West Bengal), Botad (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar) and Lucknow (UP) on Flipkart.

A Snapdeal spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “Our users are buying health monitoring devices and in-home diagnostic kits. Cholesterol measurement meters, nebulisers, Infrared thermometers, and insulin pumps are high in demand along with pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and thermometers. The demand is driven by the desire to take preventive actions and be safe.”

On Snapdeal pulse oximeter purchases have spiked more than 300 per cent since the first Covid-19 case was identified. Most of these oximeters are said to be priced below Rs 2,000. On the platform, the sale of these devices is largely driven by metro markets such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad.

Snapdeal has also seen a growth in the demand for nutrition supplements, Ayurvedic products, and alternative health therapy in the last five months as compared to the pre-Covid time.

