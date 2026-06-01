Dell unveils $699 XPS 13 laptop in challenge to Apple’s MacBook Neo

XPS 13 ‌with Intel ⁠Core Series 3 processors will be available soon. (Image: Dell)

Dell on Sunday unveiled its most affordable laptop, XPS 13, as the PC maker aims to capture market share from Apple’s MacBook Neo by attracting students and young professionals.

Starting at $699 and a reduced $599 for students aged 16 and older ⁠during ​the back-to-school season, the XPS 13 seeks to offer a superior experience compared to the MacBook Neo, Dell said.

The aggressive push into the PC market with a lower-priced laptop shows how Dell has taken ​cues ​from Apple to broaden its reach in a ⁠price-sensitive industry that is facing tighter memory-chips supply.

Dell said the XPS 13 will be its thinnest and ‌lightest model, about half a pound lighter than Apple’s MacBook Neo, while also featuring a larger display.