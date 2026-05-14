Dell unveils 14S, 16S and Alienware 15 laptops with focus on AI, performance and portability

Dell has introduced the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops, expanding its AI PC lineup with slim, lightweight machines designed for productivity, multitasking, and entertainment. Alongside them, the company has also unveiled the new Alienware 15 gaming laptop, aimed at bringing Alienware’s premium gaming experience to a wider audience.
The Dell 14S and 16S are powered by Intel’s latest Series 3 Core Ultra processors, with configurations going up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H chip. Dell states the system features built-in AI acceleration with up to 50 TOPS NPU performance, enabling on-device AI features without relying heavily on cloud processing.
According to the company, the Dell 14S delivers up to 97 per cent higher multitasking performance compared to the previous generation, while the larger Dell 16S offers up to 59 per cent improved multitasking capabilities. Both laptops will also be available in configurations powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.
Built as Copilot+ PCs, the Dell 14S and 16S include AI-powered features designed to improve video calls, responsiveness, and workflow efficiency while maintaining long battery life.
Dell has focused heavily on portability and premium design with the new models. Both laptops feature slim aluminium chassis designs measuring just 15.3mm thick. The Dell 14S starts at 1.45kg, while the Dell 16S weighs 1.76kg. They will be available in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options.
The company says the laptops have undergone military-grade durability testing and include redesigned cooling systems for quieter and more efficient airflow.
Battery life is another major focus. Dell claims the 14S can deliver up to 24 hours of productivity usage and up to 18 hours of video streaming. The larger 16S is rated for up to 26 hours of streaming and up to 14 hours of productivity usage.
The Alienware 15 starts at $1,299 for AMD variants and $1,349 for Intel models, while the Dell 14S and Dell 16S start at $1,269.99 and $1,319.99 respectively in the US.
The laptops feature FHD+ displays with up to 400 nits of brightness and ComfortView technology for reduced eye strain. Higher-end variants include QHD+ panels with refresh rates up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision support, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and brightness levels up to 500 nits. Dell is also offering OLED display options with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage, deeper contrast, and enhanced HDR visuals.
For audio, both systems include Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers with Smart Amplifier technology for improved sound clarity and immersive media playback.
Dell also expanded its gaming portfolio with the launch of the Alienware 15, a new gaming laptop designed to make the Alienware ecosystem more accessible to mainstream gamers while retaining the brand’s focus on performance and durability.
The Alienware 15 will be available with AMD Ryzen 7 260 and Ryzen 5 220 processors or Intel Core 7 240H and Core 5 210H chips. Graphics options include Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 GPUs with support for DLSS technologies.
The gaming laptop features a 15.3-inch 16:10 WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling system that uses dual fans, three copper heat pipes and a rear exhaust for thermal management. Alienware says the laptop has been tested for durability with hinge, keyboard, spill and drop-resistance testing similar to its flagship systems.