Dell unveils 14S, 16S and Alienware 15 laptops with focus on AI, performance and portability

The new Dell laptops focus on AI productivity and battery life, while Alienware 15 brings premium gaming features to a wider audience. (Image: Express Image)

Dell has introduced the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops, expanding its AI PC lineup with slim, lightweight machines designed for productivity, multitasking, and entertainment. Alongside them, the company has also unveiled the new Alienware 15 gaming laptop, aimed at bringing Alienware’s premium gaming experience to a wider audience.

The Dell 14S and 16S are powered by Intel’s latest Series 3 Core Ultra processors, with configurations going up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H chip. Dell states the system features built-in AI acceleration with up to 50 TOPS NPU performance, enabling on-device AI features without relying heavily on cloud processing.

According to the company, the Dell 14S delivers up to 97 per cent higher multitasking performance compared to the previous generation, while the larger Dell 16S offers up to 59 per cent improved multitasking capabilities. Both laptops will also be available in configurations powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.