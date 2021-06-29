Dell has made a 4K webcam that promises DSLR-like image quality

Dell's latest fancy 4K webcam captures videos without losing any details in bright and dark areas of a scene, thanks to the HDR mode. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell on Tuesday introduced a new high-end 4K webcam which the company claims deliver DSLR-like image quality. The PC giant has designed the UltraSharp webcam to meet the needs of professionals and consumers who are entirely dependent on remote work due to the ongoing global pandemic.

To design its external 4K webcam, Dell says its designers looked at Digital Single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. The goal was to pack the goodness of professional-level quality into a webcam that captures exceptional video quality in any lighting condition. The UltraSharp webcam uses the 4K Sony Stavis CMOS sensor that captures more light and delivers crystal-clear video.

The webcam itself looks premium. It is made of aluminum and has a smooth textured metallic finish. The device includes a convenient snap cover that protects the lens from scratches. Dell says users can place the webcam on the tripod in front of the monitor or snap it on the magnetic mount — no tools required.

(Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

Speaking of features, Dell’s advanced 4K webcam features AI-tuned auto framing that keeps you in the center of the screen, while the Digital Overlap HDR feature offers superior picture quality in extreme environments. Moreover, users can customise their field of view from 65°, 78°and 90° along with 5X digital zoom. Also, the webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign in quickly using facial recognition. The UltraSharp 4K webcam is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, Dell says. But users can use this webcam with all the major video chat platforms, be it Google Meet, Slack, or Skype.

Dell has designed its 4K webcam to work with both Windows and macOS operating systems. The webcam is easy to set up — no drivers needed.

The UltraShap 4K webcam is now available in the US for $199 (or approx Rs 14,845). The USB-C based webcam costs Rs 18,999 in India, which is on an expensive side.