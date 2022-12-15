scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Dell’s Concept Luna reimagines the sustainable PC with a modular design

Dell's Concept Luna eliminates the use of adhesives, and cables, and uses minimal screws. This not only helps the recycling process but also plays a major role when it comes to repairing or replacing faulty components.

Dell's Concept Luna images a laptop without any screw or glue (Image credit: Dell)

Dell originally showcased Concept Luna last year, which was the company’s take on sustainable PC and laptops. This year, the company has made it even better. That’s because the Concept Luna for 2022 eliminates the use of adhesives and cables entirely, which Dell claims is a superior design strategy, especially from a sustainability perspective. The laptop also uses minimal screws.

With Concept Luna, Dell aims to reduce e-waste by either repurposing or recycling almost all the components of a PC. According to Dell, this kind of engineering will help the recycling process further. The company claims that with today’s technology, it takes around an hour to disassemble a PC that is held together with screws and glued with soldered components. In contrast, the Concept Luna laptop can be disassembled in just a few minutes.

Dell Concept Luna laptop disassembled by robots (Image credit: Dell)

The Concept Luna also eases processes like the replacement of components such as motherboard, monitor, and keyboard similar to how we service our cars and bikes with new tires, engine oil, and brake pads every once in a while. The design of the Concept Luna will play a major role when it comes to repairing or replacing faulty components to extend the lifespan of the PC.

As of now, there is no information on when we can expect Concept Luna-powered laptops from Dell. According to the company, it is still working to further optimise Concept Luna through circular design practices to achieve advanced sustainable goals. While we might not see laptops based on Concept Luna anytime soon, it is interesting to see how a big computer brand like Dell is actually working on making its future products more sustainable, which has become a growing concern given the proliferation of digital products.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:32:38 pm
