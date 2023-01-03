Dell and Alienware debut new gaming laptops at CES 2023

Dell has officially unveiled the next-generation Alienware laptops, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and next-generation RTX laptop GPUs. The Alienware X16 and the Alienware X14 are the flagship models, while the Dell G16 and the Dell G14 are affordable gaming laptops with up-to-date specifications.

All the new 2023-class Alienware laptops come with a 16:10 aspect ratio display with Dolby Vision support. These laptops also include an updated 1080p web camera and they also make use of element 31 thermal interface material. In terms of software, they ship with Windows 11 OS and the new Alienware Command Center 6.0 for performance customisation.

Alienware m18 is said to be the most powerful gaming laptop from the company (Image credit: Dell/Alienware) Alienware m18 is said to be the most powerful gaming laptop from the company (Image credit: Dell/Alienware)

Alienware m18, m16

The Alienware m18 is the biggest and the most powerful gaming laptop from the brand with up to Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and next-generation RTX mobile GPU. The laptop comes in two display options, one with FHD resolution and 480Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution with 165Hz refresh rate. There is also a model with a mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX).

In terms of memory, these laptops come with dual SO-DIMM slots with support for DDR5-type memory and in terms of storage, they support up to 9TB. The Alienware m16 is a compact version of the m18 with an identical design and similar technology. The price for the Alienware m18 starts at $2,099 (Rs 1,73,9730) and the base model of the Alienware m16 is priced at $1,899 (Rs 1,57,396) and will be available starting this winter.

Alienware x14 is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop (Image credit: Alienware x14 is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop (Image credit: Dell /Alienware)

Alienware x16, x14

The Alienware x16 is the first 16-inch laptop in this, and this device now comes with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio display with up to 100 micro LEDs for a better contrast ratio. the laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and next-generation NVIDIA mobile GPU.

The Alienware x14 is said to be the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world. It also has a similar design and specification as the Alienware X16 and is powered by the 13th Gen Intel core CPUs and next-generation RTX GPUs from NVIDIA. The base model of the Alienware x16 will cost $2,149 (Rs 1,78,117), while the entry-level Alienware x14 is priced at $1,799 (Rs 1,49,108) and these laptops will also be available starting this winter.

Dell G16 and G15 comes in colorful options (Image credit: Dell) Dell G16 and G15 comes in colorful options (Image credit: Dell)

Dell G16, G15

These are the latest and most affordable gaming solutions from Dell, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and next-generation NVIDIA GPU. These laptops come in a new design with a colourful body that is reminiscent of ‘80s pop aesthetics.

While the Dell G15 offers one-zone and four-zone keyboard options, the Dell G16 offers one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options. Just like the new Alienware models, the G15 and the G16 also come with the new Alienware Command Center 6.0. The Dell G15 and the Dell G16 are priced at $849 (Rs 70,368) and $1,499 (Rs 124243), respectively and will be available starting this spring.