Delhi Metro gets free WiFi on Airport Express Line: Here’s how it will work

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line. (Image via Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Twitter handle) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line. (Image via Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Twitter handle)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the availability of free high-speed WiFi services inside its train coaches on the Airport Express Line. The service was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh.

This is the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region, officials told PTI. The 22.7 km Airport Express line has six stations in total. DMRC has said it plans to extend the facility to Lines 1-6.

According to an image shared by the DMRC’s Twitter account, the download speeds on the Airport Line were shown as 88Mbps. WiFi facility is already available on platforms of the Blue and Yellow Line and the Airport Express Line. Here’s how the WiFi facility will work inside the Delhi Metro on Airport Express line.

This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. pic.twitter.com/QDpzymmAi6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

How to access WiFi on the Delhi Metro in the Airport Express line

Here are the steps on how to access WiFi inside the Delhi Metro.

The network name is “METROWIFI_FREE”. Just connect your smartphone or tablet or laptop’s WiFi to the same.

Once you do so, you will be asked to enter the login information to access the network.

Just like the Delhi Airport, you will have to enter your phone number when asked. An OTP or one time password will be sent to your mobile number.

Enter the OTP at the login page and continue using the WiFi network.

