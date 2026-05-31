Delhi High Court ruling on Google keyword ads could reshape online advertising

Google Chrome is the most used browser on the planet. (Image Source: Google)

An Indian court ruling that Google infringed the trademark rights of a bathroom fittings maker by allowing rivals to use its name as an advertising keyword could reshape the online ads market, Indian businesses said on Friday.

The court ordered Google to pay ⁠damages ​of $31,600 in a ruling issued on May 22 by the Delhi High Court, which businesses have since been responding to.

-Google said in a statement it operates ​in ​accordance “with all local laws, and in instances ⁠where the orders are overbroad or inconsistent with our policies, we work to explain ‌our position as per the legal process”.