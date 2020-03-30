Delhi government’s e-Pass during lockdown: How to get via WhatsApp, who can apply

There is an option to get e-Pass via WhatsApp in Delhi, but the passes are limited only to those engaged in essential services. There is an option to get e-Pass via WhatsApp in Delhi, but the passes are limited only to those engaged in essential services.

The government of Delhi is issuing e-Passes to those who need it during the 21-day lockdown, which is in effect all across the country. The e-Pass is being provided for those who might need access to food, ration, and those who need to travel during the curfew. The Delhi government is also giving the option to apply for this e-Pass via WhatsApp, which some will find very convenient.

The link put out by the Delhi government also includes Rs 5000 compensation for construction workers and pension amount as options. However, there are some things to keep in mind when applying for this e-Pass. We explain below

How can I get an e-Pass in Delhi?

The e-Pass website link is present on the Delhi government website. Just go to Delhi.Gov.In and you will see the option for the e-Pass right on top. The direct link to the e-Pass website is: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

When you go to the website you will see an option for ‘What do you need help with?’ Scroll down and other options will appear. The list of options are Food, Rations, Rs 5000 compensation for construction workers, Pension amount and e-Pass for travel during curfew.

Can anyone apply for e-Pass to travel during the curfew?

Not everyone can get an e-Pass during the curfew. The website notes that the “e-Pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services like manufacturing, transport, storage and shops but do not have a Government or Private ID.”

The online form also notes that it should be filled by only people engaged in this work. Others should not submit this form because they will not be granted the e-Pass. Essential services include those engaged in home delivery for groceries, milk, rations, etc and whatever is defined as essential by the government.

WhatsApp numbers to contact in order to get e-Pass for travel. (Image source: Delhi government) WhatsApp numbers to contact in order to get e-Pass for travel. (Image source: Delhi government)

What about getting the e-Pass via WhatsApp?

The Delhi government is also offering the option to get the e-Pass via Whatsapp, though one will have to message on the dedicated numbers for a particular area. The list of numbers can be seen in the poster above. There are two dedicated numbers for each zone. The zones are : East District, North East District, Central District, New Delhi district, North District, Shahdara district, South East District, West District, South District, South West District and North West District.

One can just message the WhatsApp number for each district and furnish details like name, address, details of essential purpose, period, timing, copy of ID proof and vehicle number if required in order to get the e-Pass. All this information can be sent via WhatsApp to the pass. There’s also the option of calling 1031 in order to get help on the e-Pass.

