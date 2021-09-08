scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Delhi Government adds Covid Helpline on WhatsApp: Here’s how to connect

The Delhi Government has launched a free-to-use dedicated State Covid Helpline service on WhatsApp. Here are the details.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 8, 2021 7:51:57 pm
The Delhi Government has launched a free-to-use dedicated State Covid Helpline service on WhatsApp. This helpline will provide users with accurate, authentic, and up-to-date information pertaining to COVID-19-related resources in Delhi.

The service will also enable citizens of Delhi to search for vaccination centres and available slots that are closest to them.

The dedicated State Covid Helpline service is built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API. It will help in answering citizens’ COVID-related queries by fetching verified answers from the Government of Delhi. This service is available in Hindi and English.

Must Read |Covid vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp

The helpline will allow users to get information on topics including hospital beds availability, vaccination, teleconsultation with doctors, and oxygen cylinder refilling.

How to use the Delhi Government Helpdesk

1. Save the number +91 11 2230 7145 on your smartphone.

2. Open WhatsApp by tapping on the icon of the app.

3. Send ‘Hi’ as a WhatsApp message to the saved contact.

