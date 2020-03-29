Delhi government opens hunger relief centres; Google Maps helps locate them

Delhi government opens hunger relief centres and Google Maps helps you locate them Delhi government opens hunger relief centres and Google Maps helps you locate them

While India is battling the coronavirus pandemic people have been asked to stay indoors given social distancing can only help curb the spread. Some people are privileged and can easily buy food and stay at home during this time. But things aren’t that easy for the rest. There are people — the daily wage labourers — who have no work due to the lockdown and hence no money to buy food for themselves and family. For the poor and needy, the Delhi government has opened several hunger relief centres across the city.

Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will provide free food to the poor during this tough time. The government has set up hunger and shelter centers across the city. It is urging people to stay in these shelter homes if they have no place to live in.

To help people easily locate these centres the government has used Google Maps to highlight the relief centres. The Maps show two kinds of centres — shelter home that’s represented in red icon with spoon and fork, and the second one in blue with beverage icon to provide food to the needy. The government has turned several schools of the city into hunger centres.

Help anyone who is hungry and cannot buy food. Delhi Govt is providing free food to all the needy people. Share widely and help us in fighting hunger. Updated map with #DelhiHungerReliefCentreshttps://t.co/2OKT49DSRV Lunch : 12-3 PM everyday

Dinner: 6-9 PM everyday — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 28, 2020

These centres will provide two-time food — lunch between 12PM to 3PM and dinner between 6PM and 9PM. People can click here to get details about the nearest Delhi relief centre.

You can simply visit the link and enter your location and Google Maps will display all the centres available in that area. After entering the area you can click on the centre icon to get more details about the centre such as the name, district, ward and exact location. Google Maps also show a share option for people to share the centre details with as many needy people as possible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd