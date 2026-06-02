Deleted an Instagram DM? Here’s how you can recover it

You are able to access deleted chats through Instagram’s data export feature, but it does not guarantee that every deleted conversation will be restored.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Recovering deleted Instagram chats may be possible through the platform’s data export feature. (File photo)Recovering deleted Instagram chats may be possible through the platform’s data export feature. (File photo)
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Accidentally deleting a direct message on Instagram can be frustrating, particularly because the platform does not provide a straightforward option to restore conversations. Moreover, Meta’s Help Centre does not offer much clarity on recovering deleted chats.

While the process is not immediate and recovery is not guaranteed, it can help users access previously deleted chats in some cases. That said, regularly backing up account data remains the safest way to avoid losing important messages permanently.

Here is a guide on how users can attempt to recover deleted Instagram messages:

Log in to Instagram from a web browser

To begin with, users will need to access Instagram from a desktop or laptop browser as the recovery process is currently not supported through the mobile app on Android or iOS. After opening Instagram in a browser, log in using your account credentials.

Go to your profile settings

Once you have logged in, click on the profile icon at the bottom of the left-hand side panel. Once the profile has opened, select the Edit Profile option next to the username.

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Access the Meta Accounts Centre

Inside the settings panel, go to the Accounts Centre, which appears on the left-hand side. Then select See More in Accounts Centre to continue.

Open informations and permissions settings

Under Account Settings, click on Your Information and Permissions. From there, select Export your information, which allows users to download a copy of their account data.

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Create an export request

To begin the recovery process, click on the ‘Create export’ option. This will initiate a request to download account data, including messages and other activity linked to the Instagram profile.

Choose the correct profile

If multiple accounts are linked to a single Meta profile, you need to carefully select the correct Instagram profile to ensure the data is retrieved from the intended account.

Select where to save the exported data

After choosing the intended account, you will be asked where you want the information to be stored. You can save the data directly to your device or choose an external service.

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Review the details and start the export

Before submitting the request, Instagram provides an overview showing the type of data being downloaded, the destination, and the file format. Users who only want to view the data must save it in HTML format.

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Additionally, Instagram allows users to customise the export by including or excluding specific types of account data from the file.

Re-enter password to confirm

Once the settings have been reviewed, you will have to re-enter your Instagram password to verify the request. Meta will then process the export and notify you via email when the data becomes available for download.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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