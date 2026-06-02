Deleted an Instagram DM? Here’s how you can recover it

Recovering deleted Instagram chats may be possible through the platform’s data export feature. (File photo)

Accidentally deleting a direct message on Instagram can be frustrating, particularly because the platform does not provide a straightforward option to restore conversations. Moreover, Meta’s Help Centre does not offer much clarity on recovering deleted chats.

While the process is not immediate and recovery is not guaranteed, it can help users access previously deleted chats in some cases. That said, regularly backing up account data remains the safest way to avoid losing important messages permanently.

Here is a guide on how users can attempt to recover deleted Instagram messages:

Log in to Instagram from a web browser

To begin with, users will need to access Instagram from a desktop or laptop browser as the recovery process is currently not supported through the mobile app on Android or iOS. After opening Instagram in a browser, log in using your account credentials.