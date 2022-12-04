Critically acclaimed Death Cells+ now available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for free

One of the primary reasons for the high sales figures for Nintendo Switch comes from its extensive titles that are fun and challenging to play. Death Cells is one such videogame, which is now available for Apple Arcade subscribers on devices like iPhones, iPods, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Do note that, although Death Cells+ is available on App Store, the accessibility of this videogame is limited to users with an Apple Arcade subscription, and non-Arcade subscribers can buy Death Cells for Rs 499.

Screenshot from the actual game from an iPhone. Screenshot from the actual game from an iPhone.

Published by playdigious, the Arcade version of this title is known as Death Cells+ which offers a little extra when compared to the standard variant. This 2D game is an action-adventure title, which was originally released for PCs and consoles back in 2018.

Death Cells is rated to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever with a Metacritic rating of 89 per cent. Similarly, even on Xbox, it has been rated at 91 per cent. This fast-paced game is well known for its engaging storyline and challenging missions.

The Apple Arcade version of Death Cells+ includes all three DLCs (downloadable content) The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, and Queen of the Sea, offering a complete Death Cell gaming experience on devices like iPhones, iPad, Apple TVs, and even on Macs.

Action scene from Death Cells on an iPhone. Action scene from Death Cells on an iPhone.

Ever since the launch of the Arcade subscription service, Apple has been adding a lot of exciting games to attract gamers to its platform. In the coming days, games like JellyCar Worlds and My Little Pony: Mane Merge will also be made available on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade subscription costs Rs 99 per month in India. Users can also get free three months of subscription when they buy a new Apple device such as an iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. Similarly, Apple Arcade is also included in Apple One subscription along with Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage.