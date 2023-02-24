DE-CIX Mumbai enhanced with business-class connectivity to Microsoft Services

DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, announces that its global collaboration with Microsoft is expanding to DE-CIX Mumbai and DE-CIX Chennai, which are now offering enhanced business-class connectivity to the Microsoft Azure Peering Service.

The Microsoft Azure Peering Service is a solution to provide highly reliable and optimised Internet connectivity to Microsoft’s SaaS services, including Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. Furthermore, the service also provides Internet latency telemetry and route monitoring, with security alerts against hijacks, leaks, and any other Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) misconfigurations.

DE-CIX Chennai and DE-CIX Mumbai, the largest Internet Exchange in the APAC region, offer this service through their market-leading distributed Interconnection Platforms. Once connected, SMEs, SMBs, Enterprises as well as Telcos, Data Centers and ISPs serving them, can benefit from DE-CIX’s enterprise-class interconnection services to improve the user experience for Microsoft SaaS services. Through DE-CIX, the Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides a dedicated, controlled, secured, and direct connection to the Microsoft network with the benefits of high availability and low latency.

“India has officially entered the golden age, and all-round digitalization is the only obvious way ahead. In order to empower the SMEs, SMBs, and other enterprises that are the backbone of the economy, DE-CIX Mumbai & DE-CIX Chennai will now be able to meet their needs for better efficiency towards SaaS services from Microsoft, such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, with the launch of the Microsoft Azure Peering Services (MAPS). The unique Single Access Port that delivered Peering and DirectCLOUD services, will now provide MAPS as well, serve as a key to their digital transformation endeavours. This partnership illustrates our commitment to improving the quality of the Internet and access to providers in the most direct and effective way possible. Connected customers will benefit from low latency, high bandwidth, and excellent network connectivity, closer to enterprises and the end user,” said Sudhir Kunder, Country Director, DE-CIX India.