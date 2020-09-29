DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to watch match live on Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Jio

Marcus Stoinis said "going back to basics has helped" him. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) have got off to a perfect start in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently at the top of the table after registering back-to-back wins. They won the first match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a super over whereas they outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match. On the other hand, there is David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who are at the bottom of the table with two straight losses. We may see Kane Williamson making it to the side because of their weak middle order. On the other hand, DC are unlikely to make changes and disrupt the team combination except for Avesh Khan who was taken to the cleaners in the previous match. Mohit Sharma is the likely replacement for him after a decent performance in the first game.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all matches, during IPL 2020 in India. The matches will be live-streamed on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD channels on television. Apart from that, they will also be live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app, which is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month/Rs 1,499 per year or the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. Both the subscriptions allow customers to view the matches live on supported platforms. Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription Reliance Jio and Airtel have bundled the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan for a duration of one year with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription The subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes after the user gets one of the listed recharges done. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP. Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

