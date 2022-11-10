Dbrand is selling verified stickers for $8 amidst Twitter’s verification crisis

The Twitter takeover has taken a chaotic turn with the platform’s verification now available to pretty much anyone who can afford a Twitter Blue subscription for $8 in the US. Contrary to the verified ‘Blue Tick’ that was previously available to only notable users, the badge is now being used by many to impersonate others, including Musk himself.

And it looks like smartphone skin-maker Dbrand has now launched its own ‘Blue Tick’ verification stickers for those want some without pay $8 per month to Musk and co. The stickers come in a pack with three sizes and can be attached to pretty much anything you own.

On its website, Dbrand says you can pay the $8 sum once to use the stickers to verify whatever you want “Instead of footing the bill for the worst bluff of all time.”

The sticker pack is a completely legitimate purchase that you can make for $8 or about Rs 654. If you buy the product from India (where Twitter Blue interestingly still doesn’t isn’t available) you also will need to pay another $5 or about Rs 409 for shipping, which can be avoided if you add more Dbrand products to your cart for a total billing amount of over $30.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has repeatedly made it clear on his official Twitter handle that the $8 verification fee is here to stay. In the confusion that has overcome Twitter over the past couple of days due to the new verification system, Musk has also said that the platform may “do lots of dumb things in the coming months” and that it will keep what works and change what doesn’t.