Dating apps add features highlighting vaccination: A look at what’s new on Tinder, OkCupid

Dating apps are taking initiatives to spread vaccination awareness. Companies like Tinder and OkCupid have added new features, including vaccine stickers so users can now express their sentiments in a better way. Read on to know more about new features.

Tinder launches vaccine advocacy initiative

Tinder has launched a vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage youngsters to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the government has relaxed the lockdown norms across the country. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre.

Tinder users can now display their vaccination status and advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated by adding interactive new stickers from the vaccine centre to their profile. The app offers several stickers, including “Vaccinated,” “Vaxing Soon,” “Immunity Together,” and “Vaccines Save Lives.”

Users can visit the company’s tinder.knowthevaccine.com website to get information on vaccination. Tinder says the guide “is a rich & interactive resource” that answers questions as simple as ‘What is a vaccine?, the essential ‘Can I go out now?’ to the more serious ‘Can I get Covid after the vaccine?”

One will also notice “interactive and snackable quizzes,” which will be related to the COVID-19 vaccines and would help bust myths such as vaccines being 100 per cent effective against the coronavirus. Tinder will also soon provide government-approved vaccine information and will let you book an appointment at the nearest vaccination site.

“Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of ‘vaccine’ in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 – an all-time high – compared to when the pandemic first began,” Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India said.

OkCupid launches “Vaccinated” profile badge and more

OkCupid has released an “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge and special stack to help users make informed choices about their dating lives. The ‘I’m Vaccinated’ badge lets individuals announce their vaccination status on their profile and also join the vaccinated stack which helps them match with like-minded love interests who have taken the jab, the company said in a statement.

If you want the badge, then you just need to declare your vaccination status on the dating app. One will notice the badge in the profile. The company says the new feature will help increase 35 per cent match rate with others who are either vaccinated or getting vaccinated soon. You can also visit the company’s okcupid.knowthevaccine.com website if you have any questions related to vaccine.

OkCupid also conducted a survey, which revealed that 45 per cent of women would cancel their date in case their potential partner is opposed to the idea of taking a vaccine shot. The research also uncovered that 69 per cent of men are willing to go on a date with someone who won’t take the vaccine.