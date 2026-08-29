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There is a growing opposition to data centres globally: Shylesh Muralidharan, Portulans Institute

Shylesh spoke to indianexpress.com on how communities across the world are alarmed at the growth of data centres, their impact on water and power systems.

Shylesh Muralidharan, Researcher on Data Centre IndexShylesh Muralidharan, Researcher on Data Centre Index (Credits: Shylesh Muralidharan)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
11 min readAug 29, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Shylesh Muralidharan is a senior fellow at the Portulans Institute, a US-based non-profit focused on research and outreach in technology, talent, and innovation.

Portulans is known for its global technology and innovation indices: the Network Readiness Index and the Global Innovation Index.

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