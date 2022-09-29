DALL-E now available without waitlist: Here’s how to generate AI art

OpenAI has removed the waitlist for DALL.E– the software that lets users generate art with the help of artificial intelligence. Users can now sign up and start using the machine learning model immediately without waiting. DALL.E is a machine learning model that can generate images based on a test description in natural language.

What is DALL-E?

DALL.E has its origin in GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) and this is an open-source artificial intelligence program that can translate text, answer questions, summarise passages and generate new text. DALL-E is an implementation of GPT that essentially “swaps text for pixels.”

DALL-E is a transformer language model that was trained on a large number of images and accompanying captions. This allows it to create original images from scratch using just text description. It can combine different objects, concepts, characteristics and styles while creating an image.

Generating images with DALL-E is almost too easy. (Image credit: OpenAI/screenshot) Generating images with DALL-E is almost too easy. (Image credit: OpenAI/screenshot)

The first version of DALL-E launched in January 2021 and was fairly rudimentary. Even though the model could produce images from scratch, most of them looked like botched photoshop jobs at best, and a child’s drawing in most cases. But in April 2022, OpenAI released DALL-E 2, which could generate images that are close to photorealistic in most scenarios.

How to sign up for DALL-E

Until now, users needed to sign up for a waiting list in order and wait their turn in order to use DALL-E. But OpenAI has removed the waitlist for the program, and one can just directly sign up to use the program.

In order to sign up, you need to first go to labs.openai.com/auth/signup. You can sign up using an email ID or a Google or Microsoft account. Once you sign up, you will be asked for your phone number. You will need to verify your mobile number with the six-digit OTP that OpenAI sends you.

You can also upload an image and ask DALL-E to create variations. (Image credit: OpenAI/ screenshot) You can also upload an image and ask DALL-E to create variations. (Image credit: OpenAI/ screenshot)

Once signed up, you will get 50 free credits, which you need in order to create images. After the first month, you will receive 15 free credits every month. Do remember to use your free credits every month because they do not roll over to the next month. Of course, you can also buy credits separately from OpenAI.

How to use DALL-E

Once you sign up, using DALL-E is relatively easy. All you need to do to generate images is enter a text prompt and hit enter. DALL-E will take some time to create images and it will then throw up four different options for you.

In order to get the best result, try to enter as detailed a description of the image as possible. You can also ask DALL-E to create your picture in different art styles like “digital art” or “pixel art.”

Alternatively, you can upload an image and ask the model to edit it, extend it or make variations of it. If DALL-E is not producing the kind of images that you were expecting, also give Midjourney and Stable Diffusion a shot.