DTH service provider, D2h unveils curated regional language SD and HD packs

After Tata Sky, Direct to home (DTH) service provider D2h has unveiled a wide range of curated regional SD and HD channel packs for the ease of its subscribers. The regional language packs have been categorised as silver and gold, with the former offering only the regional channels (with some exceptions) and the latter carrying Hindi and English channels as well.

D2h is one of the first DTH service providers to came up with BST packs (Basic Service Tier) made up of FTA (free to air) channels. While every DTH operator is free to provide offers on NCF (network capacity fee) charge for additional channels, D2h decided to nullify the extra NCF charge in case any subscriber avails only the FTA channels.

In this case, users will have to pay only Rs 130 NCF (plus 18 per cent GST) and they can watch all the FTA channels, including the 25 mandatory Doordarshan channels (on D2h) and regional FTA channels.

D2h has listed the price of all the curated regional packs along with the list of channels on its website. Customers selecting any of the D2h recommended combo packs will also get FTA channels part of BST included in the combo.

As already mentioned, the silver regional packs carry mainly the regional channels while the gold regional packs also carry Hindi and English channels together with the regional ones.

D2h regional language packs

For example, Silver Marathi Combo carries eight Marathi channels and costs Rs 175 whereas Gold Marathi Combo costs Rs 230 and carries Marathi + Hindi + English channels for different genres like movies, lifestyle, news, business news, kids, infotainment and more. There are also curated HD regional packs which cost more than the SD channel packs.

The newly launched regional HD Combo packs include Silver Marathi HD Combo, Gold Marathi HD Combo, Silver Bengali HD Combo, Silver Kannada HD Combo, Gold Kannada HD Combo, Gold Bengali HD Combo, Silver Tamil HD Combo, Gold Tamil HD Combo, Silver Telugu HD Combo, Gold Telugu HD Combo, Silver Malayalam HD Combo and Gold Malayalam HD Combo.

To recall, as per the new TRAI guidelines, users now have the choice to create their own pack and pay for what they watch. For this, they have to pay Rs 130 NCF plus taxes for a window of 100 channels. In case they want more than 100 channels in their pack, they can do so by paying Rs 20 for another 25 channels. The cost of each channel is added over to the NCF.