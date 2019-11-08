D2h offers up to 30 days free service on long term packs for active, inactive subscribers

D2h is offering up to 30 days of free service to active as well as inactive subscribers. The offer called ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ can be availed by active subscribers of the service and also by those who have not recharged their account for the last 30 days. Dish TV also has a similar offer, though it is not available for its inactive customers.

Under D2h’s new offer, its subscribers can avail between seven to 30 days of free service. The service is also looking to introduce a new set-top box to compete with Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV. D2h could launch an Android TV-enabled hybrid box, according to a Telecom Talk report.

Coming to D2h’s free service offer, people who subscribe to the same channel pack for free months can avail seven days of free service. Those who recharge for six months and 12 months will be offered 15 days and 30 days of free service respectively. To reiterate, the offers are valid for inactive subscribers as well those who have not recharged for the last 30 days.

Dish TV, Tata Sky also have multiple long term plans ranging from three months to one year. Though similar, the plans are not applicable to their inactive subscribers. Dish TV subscribers get seven days of extra viewing time with three months of recharge and 15 days of extra service with six months recharge respectively. Those who pay for 11 months in a single recharge can avail 30 days of extra service.

Tata Sky offers free TV viewing in the form of cashback. It is offering one month of service if subscribers pay for 12 months of service in one go. The one-month free recharge bonus will be credited to the subscriber’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of the recharge.