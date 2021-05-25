Cyclone Yaas: How to track it live using Esri India’s GIS map

Cyclone Yaas is about to hit India’s East coast and forecasts have predicted that the cyclone will turn into a severe storm on May 25, before making landfall near Odisha’s Balasore coast. While this is a good time to get supplies and stay ready for the incoming storm, it is equally important to be ready with up-to-date information on the cyclone’s path and other developments.

Esri India, an Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, has created a map to follow Cyclone Yaas Live Path. The map is built with ArcGIS Online, Esri’s mapping and analytics system, and provides updates on the cyclone and relevant elements.

These include weather, wind speed, number of households and population in the affected area. The map is consolidating the information from various authoritative feeds and sources for an integrated view on the movement and impact of Cyclone Yaas.

How to track Cyclone Yaas live with Esri India’s map

Users can track Cyclone Yaas live with Esri India GIS map by simply using a browser and going to the dedicated Cyclone Yaas Live Path page

All users need to track the cyclone is a browser and a reliable internet connection. The page itself is optimised to run properly on desktop browsers as well as phones.

Users will also get relevant information on affected areas by zooming into the map. This includes shelter locations, weather and wind station data from buoys and even infrared/colourised satellite imagery.

“The objective is to give a common view to relevant authorities, departments and social organisations in order to maximize reach-out to citizens so that there is timely action for the safety of life and property. The Cyclone Yass Live Path Map is specifically created to provide updates leveraging Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology,” Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said.