Cyclone Amphan LIVE Tracker: How to track the super cyclone

Cyclone Amphan LIVE Tracker: Super cyclone Amphan weakened into a severe cyclonic storm earlier today as it moved towards the coast triggering rainfall in some parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Cyclone Amphan is expected to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm around Wednesday afternoon as it moves north-northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Islands. Several areas including Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha have witnessed heavy rainfall and wind speed on Tuesday.

Both Bengal and Odisha state governments have taken measures to evacuate people in vulnerable areas. Additionally, 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of Super Cyclone Amphan.

Here are some websites that will help you track the super cyclone and monitor its movement live as it reaches the targeted locations on Wednesday.

mausam.imd.gov.in

mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites to track cyclones. The India Meteorological Department website or mausam.imd.gov.in is developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. To track cyclone Amphan you can just type mausam.imd.gov.in on Google and visit the website > click on cyclone option towards the lower end of the website, click on track cyclone disturbance to get the latest updates. The website also shows information related to wind and storm surge warnings.

mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites to track cyclone (Express photo) mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites to track cyclone (Express photo)

http://www.cyclocane.com is another reliable website that shows realtime or live updates of cyclones. To track cyclone Amphan live visit http://www.cyclocane.com > scroll down and click on tropical cyclone Amphan link. You can not only track cyclone but the website also shows AMPHAN Satellite Loop, and information related to land hazards. As per the website the current wind Speed is 100 knots – max predicted speed: 100 knots as of 19 May 2020 5:30 PM. This website is by http://www.hayleycroft.com/.

Accuweather is a popular weather tracker platform and it also allows users to track cyclone. You can visit http://www.accuweather.com to track Amphan cyclone that is expected to severely hit parts of Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, Got o http://www.accuweather.com > Scroll down and click on Amphan > you will be able to see all the latest updates there.

http://www.cyclocane.com is another reliable website that shows realtime or live updates of cyclones. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-05-2020_000115A)

https://www.hurricanezone.net/ also allows you to track cyclone Amphan. You can just type https://www.hurricanezone.net/ on Google and the home page will display all information related to Amphan. For more details, you can click on the cyclone icon display at the top of the map of India. On clicking the website will show all the latest details around cyclone Amphan. This website tracks all the ongoing tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins, and satellite and radar imagery worldwide.

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean website developed by India’s Meteorological Department – Ministry of Earth Sciences. The website quite similar to IMD website shows real-time updates of the cyclone and provides all the latest information. Just visit http://www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/ and the homepage itself will showcase all the latest details.

