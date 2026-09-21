Cybercrime feud erupts on dark web as notorious group claims hijack of rival’s website

Cybersecurity concerns have intensified across Europe after GCHQ warned of increasing hostile activity linked to Russia targeting infrastructure, supply chains and public institutions.(Representative image: Unsplash@hidd3n)

One of the world’s best-known cybercrime groups said on Sunday it had hijacked one of its chief rivals’ dark web site, bringing what it said was a long-simmering feud out into the open.

ShinyHunters, a digital extortion group known for aggressive data theft campaigns, said it broke into the dark web site of cybercrime gang cl0p on ⁠Friday ​after discovering a vulnerability in cl0p’s software and using it to establish wide-ranging control over the group’s infrastructure.

“We basically own them now,” ShinyHunters said in an online chat with Reuters.

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Cl0p did not respond to repeated messages seeking comment. The group’s dark web site was unreachable when Reuters tried to visit it on Sunday, but on Saturday it displayed the ​words, “Domain ​Seized By ShinyHunters,” according to a screenshot preserved by cybercrime research platform ⁠eCrime.ch.