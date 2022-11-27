Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2022 tips: Here’s what you need to know before you shop for a new device

While the Black Friday of 2022 might be officially over, there are still a lot of brands that are offering deals and discounts on various gadgets under the banner Black Friday. Similarly, a lot of brands are also expected to have similar offers during Cyber Monday 2022, starting from November 28.

From smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, there will be a lot of discounts on various electronic gadgets, that too from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, HP, Dell, and more. If you plan to go on a shopping spree during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, here are a few things to keep in mind to get the most out of these sales.

Black Friday 2022 discounts are still running

While Black Friday 2022 might be over, there are still a lot of platforms that have continued to offer products at a discounted price, which is likely to go on for the next few days. From instant discounts on a product to freebies, there are all sorts of deals on smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, PCs, and more.

Look around for better deals

While a deal that you might have spotted might look very enticing, it is always recommended to cross-check the competitors’ websites to ensure that the deal you have shortlisted is actually the best one. Make sure to visit all the major retailers to get an idea about the ongoing deals to get the most out of these products.

While this might sound like a time-consuming process, it could help you save a lot of money, and who doesn’t want to save money? On top of price cuts, you can also look for coupons that could further cut down the price of the product that you are getting.

Have a backup plan

During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, a product could get out of stock in no time. Hence, a product that you might have chosen could become unavailable before you hit the buy now button. This is why you should have a backup plan, which ensures you will have some sort of new gadget to play around with this festive season.

Say you have planned to buy a new laptop that has been heavily discounted as a part of the ongoing sale, then make sure to shortlist at least two more similar products. If a product goes out of stock at the last minute, at least you will have an alternative to consider.

Apps and browser extensions could be your friend

At times, brands offer limited-time deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. While it is difficult to sit in front of a computer 24×7 to get the best possible deal, a web extension or an app can do that job for you, and send a notification if something interesting comes up.

There are a lot of apps and browser extensions that track price changes, and as soon as there is a price drop, they send a notification to your smartphone and laptop. There are also a few apps that could track a specific product on platforms like Amazon and notify the user about the price reduction.

Things to skip during the Black Friday sale

When it is a Black Friday sale, always concentrate on electronic gadgets and not on fashion products. Black Friday mostly offers deals and discounts related to gadgets, while Cyber Monday offers the best fashion deals. If you are planning to get toys, then you should probably avoid both Black Friday and Cyber Monday and wait for a few more weeks, as toys will get a massive discount around Christmas.

Hit the stores for instant deals

While most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping has shifted online, one can still get a great deal from a neighborhood store or a mall. Just like an online sale, these physical stores will also have some great discounts. At times, a physical store might offer a better deal than an online e-commerce platform, especially if the product is a part of a stock clearance sale.

Cyber Monday shopping tips

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and here are a few tips that you should know to get the most out of it. Always save payment information and shipping address beforehand, this cut down the time required to place an order on an online platform. Similarly, set an alert for the upcoming sale to get an early arrival discount.

Before buying a product, make sure to go through the return/replacement policy, especially in the case of fashion products. You can also use credit cards to make payments, as they tend to offer additional discounts and cashback.