‘Cyber groups misuse FB to spread Covid vaccine lies in India’

Coordinated cyber groups from Russia targeted audiences in India, Latin America and to a small extent in the US to spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer on Facebook, the platform said in a report.

The Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report for July 2021, released by the platform on August 10, said that with the help of influencers, Fazze, a subsidiary of a UK-registered marketing firm whose operations were conducted from inside Russia, used 65 Facebook and 243 Instagram accounts to spread misinformation such as the Covid vaccine turning people to chimpanzees.

“Five months later, in May 2021, it questioned the safety of the Pfizer vaccine by posting an allegedly hacked and leaked AstraZeneca document. It is noteworthy that both phases coincided with periods when a number of governments, including in Latin America, India and the United States, were reportedly discussing the emergency authorizations for these respective vaccines,” it said.

These campaigns, the social media conglomerate said in the report, created misleading articles and petitions on multiple platforms such as Medium, Reddit, Change.org, among others and used fake accounts of Facebook and Instagram to “seed and amplify this off-platform content, using crude spammy tactics”.

Facebook claimed that most targeted campaigns, meant for audiences in India, “fell flat”.

Apart from the anti-Pfizer and anti-AstraZeneca campaigns, Facebook said it also took down a coordinated network targeting audiences in Myanmar. The said network, which originated inside the country, used “duplicate and fake accounts” to post on Facebook, comment on their own posts and create groups.