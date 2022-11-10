Customisation is our biggest differentiation other than premium audio quality: Defunc CEO

Johan Wahlbäck, CEO-Founder, Defunc, said Thursday they focus on unique selling points and those are what make the Swedish audio brand stand out against its competition. “The customisation, the design, the integration, finding smart solutions, and how to mount the speakers on your own,” Wahlbäck said.

“We work with one of the best acoustic experts in Sweden, but honestly most people don’t understand acoustics,” Wahlbäck told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the Defunc brand in India.

Defunc will compete with Sonos in the multi-room smart wi-fi speakers. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

While Wahlbäck admitted audio quality will always remain a critical component of Defunc products, he said there are other aspects like the design and customisation that consumers consider when buying home speakers. “During the pandemic, many people realised that they wanted to invest in a premium audio system,” Wahlbäck said, adding that “home becomes a more important factor from a design perspective, but also for listening to music.”

Defunc has launched Wi-Fi-enabled smart home speakers and five models of TWS in India. The multi-room speakers, which come in two sizes—small and large—are compatible with all audio types and support leading streaming services. The small speakers start at Rs 21,999, while the large ones have been priced at Rs 36,999.

Wahlbäck with a pair of see-through headphones, which will launch early next year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Unlike other brands, Defunc lets users change speaker fronts, mount speakers, and buy accessories including floor stands creating a differentiated experience.

Wahlbäck said Defunc—which aims to take on Sonos, the leading brand in the wireless multi-room speaker market—also plans to introduce a pair of translucent headphones in the market, which will be in the range of $179. He hinted at the February release of the see-through headphones.

Defunc audio products are marketed and distributed by Salora International in India.