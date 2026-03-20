Croma announces Ugadi and Gudi Padwa sale, MacBook Neo starting from Rs 38,706

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retailer, has announced its Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festive sale, offering deals on a wide range of products including laptops, TVs and home appliances. The sale began on March 19 and will run till March 31.

As part of the campaign, buyers can avail of additional benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonuses, special student pricing and easy EMI options.

For those looking to buy a gaming laptop, Croma is offering up to 25 per cent exchange bonus on select NVIDIA RTX 50 series machines from brands like Asus, HP and Lenovo. There is also up to 20 per cent exchange bonus on select Windows laptops, including the latest Copilot AI-powered models.