Croma announces Ugadi and Gudi Padwa sale, MacBook Neo starting from Rs 38,706

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retailer, has announced its Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festive sale, offering deals on a wide range of products including laptops, TVs and home appliances. The sale began on March 19 and will run till March 31.
As part of the campaign, buyers can avail of additional benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonuses, special student pricing and easy EMI options.
For those looking to buy a gaming laptop, Croma is offering up to 25 per cent exchange bonus on select NVIDIA RTX 50 series machines from brands like Asus, HP and Lenovo. There is also up to 20 per cent exchange bonus on select Windows laptops, including the latest Copilot AI-powered models.
Among the highlights, the HP Next Gen Copilot+ AI PC, originally priced at Rs 78,476, is available for Rs 51,690. Meanwhile, the Dell 15 Laptop and HP 15 Laptop, which cost Rs 64,990 and Rs 53,266, can be purchased for Rs 53,090 and Rs 47,460, respectively.
Students and teachers can also get additional discounts on MacBooks. The newly launched MacBook Neo, powered by the A18 Pro chipset, is available at an effective price of Rs 38,706. The MacBook Air 13 (M5) is listed at a discounted price of Rs 83,905.
One thing to note is that these MacBook prices include student or teacher discounts, along with brand cashback and exchange bonuses, applicable when trading in an old laptop.
Beyond laptops, Croma is offering steep discounts on large-screen televisions and home appliances. The 100-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, originally priced at Rs 13,36,600, is now available for Rs 3,84,990, while the 75-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV has dropped from Rs 2,17,590 to Rs 82,622.
In the home appliances segment, deals include the Voltas 1-ton inverter AC at Rs 25,590, Bluestar 1.5-ton inverter AC at Rs 40,966 and the Havells KoolXpress i-Cool air cooler at Rs 9,990.