Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 16 from Rs 35,991, MacBook Air M4 from Rs 59,320

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retailer, has announced that its Everything Apple Sale is now live and will continue till 8 March.

From college-going students to creators to professionals looking to upgrade their existing devices, from iPhones to MacBooks, Croma is offering discounts on a wide range of devices. Also, HDFC TATA Neu cardholders will be eligible for an additional 10 per cent discount.

As part of the Everything Apple sale, Croma says interested buyers will be able to purchase the base variant of the iPhone 16, which comes with 128GB of storage at a starting price of Rs 35,991.

To avail the offer, Croma says buyers will have the option to exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs 16,000 and will get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. Buyers will also receive discount coupons up to Rs 1,5000 and will be eligible to avail Tata Neu coins benefit up to Rs 3,999.