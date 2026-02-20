Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 16 from Rs 35,991, MacBook Air M4 from Rs 59,320

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retailer, has announced that its Everything Apple Sale is now live and will continue till 8 March.
From college-going students to creators to professionals looking to upgrade their existing devices, from iPhones to MacBooks, Croma is offering discounts on a wide range of devices. Also, HDFC TATA Neu cardholders will be eligible for an additional 10 per cent discount.
As part of the Everything Apple sale, Croma says interested buyers will be able to purchase the base variant of the iPhone 16, which comes with 128GB of storage at a starting price of Rs 35,991.
To avail the offer, Croma says buyers will have the option to exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs 16,000 and will get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. Buyers will also receive discount coupons up to Rs 1,5000 and will be eligible to avail Tata Neu coins benefit up to Rs 3,999.
The retailer is also offering a huge discount on the 13-inch version of the MacBook Air M4. For students and teachers, the laptop will be available at a price tag of Rs 59,320.
To get this offer, Croma says customers will have to start with the student and teacher price of Rs 88,911, exchange an old device for up to Rs 13,000, and will be eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. They will also be eligible for Tata Neu coins up to Rs 6,591.
Apart from the iPhone 16 and the MacBook Air M4, the iPad 11th Gen will be selling for Rs 29,489, while the Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3 can be purchased for Rs 23,388 and Rs 23,310, respectively.
If you buy an iPhone Air or the iPhone 17 Pro with 512GB storage, Croma is giving away Apple Care+ and AirPods worth Rs 12,900 for free.
