Croma Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Top deals on AirPods Pro, Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Croma Cyber Monday sale is finally live in India. The tata-group owned consumer electronics store chain is offering up to 70 per cent discount on select products with up to 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC card users, and a flat instant discount of Rs 5,000 on transactions above Rs 1,00,000.

During the Cyber Monday sale, Croma is offering a plethora of deals and discounts on gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. Here are the top ten deals to consider on Croma during the Cyber Monday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for just Rs 32,990 on Croma during the Cyber Monday sale. For the asking price, the smartphone offers a premium design with an IP rating, wireless charging, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

HP 15s-eq1559AU

The HP 15s-eq1559AU, powered by the AMD Athlon Silver processor will be available for Rs 27,499. This budget Windows 11-powered laptop offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD-based storage solution, which should be plenty enough for most users.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro will be available for Rs 18,999 during the Croma Cyber Monday sale. This is a premium in-ear style wireless earphone from Apple with features like wireless charging, and an IP rating, and it is also one of the best TWS-style noise-cancellation headphones in the world.

Lenovo K10 Tab

This budget tablet from Lenovo is a great pick for those who want an affordable tablet computer with stock Android UI. The device costs Rs 12,999 during the Croma Cyber Monday sale, and it offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Do note that, there is also a high-end model of the Lenovo K10 Tab with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

ASUS TUF FA506IHRB-HN079W

If you are a gamer, then you can get the brand new ASUS TUF FA506IHRB-HN079W gaming laptop with Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for just Rs 52,990 (which includes Rs 5,000 instant cashback).

Apple Watch SE

Want a new Apple Watch but don’t want to spend a lot, the Croma Cyber Monday sale has got you covered. The brand new Apple Watch SE will be available for Rs 25,994, and this Apple Watch works with both older iPhones and the latest iPhone 14 series as well.

SAMSUNG HW-A450/TL

The SAMSUNG HW-A450/TL will be available for Rs 15,990, and this smart sound bar offers up to 300W of audio output with features like 2.1 channels, and bass boost, and it also comes with remote control.

Zebronics Yoga 4

The Zebronics Yoga 4, a neckband-style wireless earphone will be available for just Rs 420, and this model offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and voice assistant support, and it claims to deliver 22 hours of battery life per charge.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite 4G

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite 4G is an always-connected 4G capable tablet, which is currently listed on Croma as a part of a Cyber Monday sale for just Rs 12,999.

Apple MacBook Air 2020

Our last pick from the Croma Cyber Monday deal is the Apple MacBook Air 2020, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for just Rs 87,090.