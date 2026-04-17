Croma Akshay Tritiya sale 2026: QLED 4K tvs at Rs 50,990, ACs from Rs 26,590

As part of the Akshay Tritiya celebrations, popular retailer Croma has announced a limited-period sale with discounts up to 50 per cent across air conditioners, large-screen televisions, soundbars and other home appliances.

The offers available from April 19 combine direct price cuts with exchange deals, cashbacks, and no-cost EMI options. Since summer is almost here, the latest campaign from Croma brings forth the best deals on cooling appliances.

Big savings on air conditioners

This is perhaps the right time for those planning to invest in a new air conditioner. As part of the Akshaya Tritiya sale, Croma is offering deals on inverter ACs, with benefits such as a minimum of two EMIs free on select models and exchange benefits of up to Rs 8,500.