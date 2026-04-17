Croma Akshay Tritiya sale 2026: QLED 4K tvs at Rs 50,990, ACs from Rs 26,590

As part of the Akshay Tritiya celebrations, popular retailer Croma has announced a limited-period sale with discounts up to 50 per cent across air conditioners, large-screen televisions, soundbars and other home appliances.
The offers available from April 19 combine direct price cuts with exchange deals, cashbacks, and no-cost EMI options. Since summer is almost here, the latest campaign from Croma brings forth the best deals on cooling appliances.
This is perhaps the right time for those planning to invest in a new air conditioner. As part of the Akshaya Tritiya sale, Croma is offering deals on inverter ACs, with benefits such as a minimum of two EMIs free on select models and exchange benefits of up to Rs 8,500.
The Bluestar 1.5T inverter AC is now available at Rs 34, 490 after a 43 per cent discount, while Croma’s 1T inverter AC is priced at Rs 26, 590. Similarly, Samsung’s 1.5T inverter AC is being offered at Rs 38,990 after 51 per cent off. At the same time, the Godrej 1.5T model is listed at Rs 28,383.
The festive sale also brings numerous deals on smart TVs. Croma is offering discounts starting at 25 per cent on 55-inch and larger models from Samsung, Sony, and LG. One of the biggest draws this festive season is the 41 per cent price cut on the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV, which can be bought at Rs 50,990.
Additionally, Sony televisions come with a ‘Pay as Per Screen Size’ EMI plan, allowing customers to purchase the 55-inch model for just Rs 5,500 per month for a 30-month tenure. AI-powered QLED/QNED TVs are also available starting at Rs 2,999 per month, while 75-inch and above models include one EMI for free.
Beyond televisions and air conditioners, Croma is offering a flat 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 3,200 on products above Rs 25,000 across categories such as refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones. Exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 are also offered on select products and brands. Besides, there are dedicated offers for students and teachers, including a 10 per cent discount on MacBook models. Moreover, consumers using Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit cards can avail up to 10 per cent savings in the form of NeuCoins on select Apple and Google products.
It needs to be noted that the final prices are inclusive of applicable bank cashback, exchange value of old devices, and additional exchange bonuses, where applicable.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)