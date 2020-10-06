Cristiano Ronaldo tops 10 most dangerous celebrities list to search online in India: McAfee report

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second male player to reach the century mark in international soccer. (AP)

In a study conducted by McAfee, Portuguese star footballer Cristiana Ronaldo has been found as the most dangerous celebrity to search online in India. Ronaldo, one of the most followed athletes around the world reached the top spot, thanks to his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2019.

However, his popularity is not just because of the magic he does on the field but off the field as well as people are interested in his lifestyle, brand endorsements, earnings and other things. The massive popularity leads to most harmful links generated when people search for the 35-year-old on the web.

He is followed by the Indian actress Tabu followed by Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sharma. Other names in the top 10 list (in chronological order) include Armaan Malik, Sara Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

As consumers scout the web for free entertainment now more than ever, cybercriminals trail close behind, capitalising on this interest. Unsuspecting users often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, along with images and leaked videos of their favourite celebs. Bad actors leverage consumers’ fascination with pop culture and drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information at risk,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, said in a statement.

“When consumers compromise on security in favour of convenience and freebies, they put their digital lives at risk. It is vital that fans stay vigilant, avoid suspicious links that promise free content and think twice before clicking.”

In order to evade these harmful links, McAfee suggests that users should refrain from visiting third party websites that could contain malware, illegal streaming websites. Also, users should not download mp3 files that are often contain malware.

