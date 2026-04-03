Crisis contractor for OpenAI, Anthropic eyes a move to combat extremism

Chatbots may soon guide at-risk users away from extremism with human-backed support. (File photo)

People who show violent extremist tendencies on ChatGPT will be directed to human and chatbot-based deradicalisation support through a new tool in development in New Zealand, the people behind it said.

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The initiative is the latest attempt to address safety concerns in the face of a growing number of lawsuits accusing AI companies of failing to stop, and even enabling, violence.

OpenAI was threatened with intervention by the Canadian government in February after revealing a person who carried out a deadly school shooting had been banned by the platform without the authorities being informed.

ThroughLine, a startup hired in recent years by ChatGPT owner OpenAI as ⁠well as ​rivals Anthropic and Google, to redirect users to crisis support when they are flagged as being at risk of self-harm, domestic violence or an eating disorder, is also exploring ways to broaden its offer to include preventing violent extremism, its founder and former youth worker Elliot Taylor said.