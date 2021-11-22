CoWIN now shows ‘Fully/ Partially Vaccinated’ badge, goes open source

India’s vaccination portal, CoWIN has now begun showing a ‘Partially Vaccinated’ or ‘Fully Vaccinated’ badge next to the name of an individual whenever he/she logs in. This badge will appear on your CoWIN profile, which is the page that shows up once you log in with your phone number and OTP.

Dr. RS Sharma, National Health Authority CEO also tweeted about the new change mentioning that users can download the badge and share it with family and friends on social media to let them know your vaccination status as well as encourage them to follow.

Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (https://t.co/Bt1DbmK6XH) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid. My Vaccination Status – https://t.co/qpDd44vh5I#PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/q0uOk7ykKC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) November 20, 2021

The CoWIN platform is also going completely open source, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced back in July during the CoWIN Global Conclave. This allows the platform to be used by any other country that needs the software for its own vaccination programs.

The CoWIN platform is a handy tool that will track vaccinations of citizens in real time and help manage resources better. It does this by implementing a cloud-based IT solution and also automates the categorisation and booking of slots for both doses of a vaccine.

Today, we offered our CoWin platform to the entire world free and made it open source software: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 18, 2021

This means users who want to book a slot for their first dose will only be shown first dose options and those who are booking a slot for their second dose will again see relevant results. When users get their first dose, the platform will also notify users of a range of days between which they can take the second dose to allow a sufficient time gap in between.