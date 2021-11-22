scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 22, 2021
MUST READ

CoWIN now shows ‘Fully/ Partially Vaccinated’ badge, goes open source

The new CoWIN fully/ partially vaccinated badge can be shared on social media and will help encourage more users to get the shot.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 22, 2021 10:30:43 am
CoWIN, Cowin login, cowin fully vaccinated badge, cowin partially vaccinated badge, cowin website, cowin dose 1, cowin dose 2, cowin booking, cowin badge,The CoWIN badge is available to users when they log into the platform. (Image Source: Twitter)

India’s vaccination portal, CoWIN has now begun showing a ‘Partially Vaccinated’ or ‘Fully Vaccinated’ badge next to the name of an individual whenever he/she logs in. This badge will appear on your CoWIN profile, which is the page that shows up once you log in with your phone number and OTP.

Dr. RS Sharma, National Health Authority CEO also tweeted about the new change mentioning that users can download the badge and share it with family and friends on social media to let them know your vaccination status as well as encourage them to follow.

The CoWIN platform is also going completely open source,  a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced back in July during the CoWIN Global Conclave. This allows the platform to be used by any other country that needs the software for its own vaccination programs.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The CoWIN platform is a handy tool that will track vaccinations of citizens in real time and help manage resources better. It does this by implementing a cloud-based IT solution and also automates the categorisation and booking of slots for both doses of a vaccine.

This means users who want to book a slot for their first dose will only be shown first dose options and those who are booking a slot for their second dose will again see relevant results. When users get their first dose, the platform will also notify users of a range of days between which they can take the second dose to allow a sufficient time gap in between.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 22: Latest News

Advertisement