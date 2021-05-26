scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

CoWIN integration: Third-party apps may soon let you book vaccination slots

Registration via these private third-party applications will still take place via the same server used by the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 26, 2021 8:24:11 pm
CoWIN, CoWIN registration, CoWIN India,Here's how third-party apps will be able to get you registered for the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has today released new guidelines for the integration of the Indian vaccination portal CoWIN with third-party applications. This will let developers include the CoWIN API in their own apps, providing an in-app portal to get registered for the vaccine. This will be similar to what is currently available to users of the Aarogya Setu app.

So far, third-party applications were only allowed to show vaccine status and whether there are open slots available in a selected region. The new guidelines will allow more integration and hence, bring more convenience to people.

The Ministry also tweeted out guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications. Check out the Ministry’s tweet below.

As per the guidelines, these third-party applications can be offered directly to customers (B2C) or to private vaccination centres (B2B) for the following functionalities-

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  1. Discover vaccination centres and related information.
  2. Schedule appointments.
  3. Manage vaccination workflow.
  4. Generate/Download certificates.
  5. Report any adverse effects post-vaccination as per AEFI guidelines.
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

All third-party apps will use existing CoWIN server

The new third-party apps that will integrate the CoWIN API will still be using the existing server used by the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app. Hence, which app you choose to register yourself for the vaccine will not really make a difference.

To register yourself on the third-party apps for vaccination, users will require an Aadhaar card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x