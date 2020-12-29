scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

COVID vaccine registration via email? Do not fall for the scam, says government

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine registration: A new ploy by fraudsters is targeting gullible citizens, coaxing them into paying money for a false priority registration during vaccination.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: December 29, 2020 5:38:09 pm
The new COVID-19 vaccine fraud is targeting people's fears and coaxing them into paying money for a fake registration. (Representational, Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg)

As COVID vaccines continue to be implemented in various parts of the world, India seems to be dealing with a new problem – fraud vaccination emails. ‘Cyber Dost’, the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cyber-security division recently threw light on a new ploy by fraudsters to dupe gullible citizens. People are apparently getting emails about the COVID-19 vaccination process in India, where they can register themselves to get priority during vaccination.

These fraudulent emails ask readers to pay a sum of money and get themselves registered for priority in the vaccination process. The whole ploy, is, however, nothing but just another scam devised by fraudsters preying on people’s fears. The tweet asks people to not fall for such scams, via any media, be it emails, text messages or even phone calls.

“Due to apprehension associated with COVID-19, Cyber criminals are playing various tricks. They may offer to “pay and register” in getting priority to receive first CORONA VACCINE, through malicious link, mail, message or phone call. Be aware otherwise you may get defrauded,” reads the tweet.

Note that any COVID-19 related news, policy or regulations will come to you via official, trusted sources like a newspaper, television channel or the government’s official social media handles. Any information/scheme including the latest ‘Vaccine Priority trick’ is nothing but a way for fraudsters to dupe users.

If you do end up clicking on any email which claims to talk about ‘vaccine’ registration, do not share any personal information such as passwords, bank information, credit card or debit card information as these will likely be phishing links designed to steal sensitive information. Further, it is best to report such emails as spam and if some family member or friends do end up forwarding them, then it is best to warn them as well.

 

