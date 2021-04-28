Covid-19 vaccine registration now open for all adults: Here’s how to register

There are currently two Covid vaccines being administered in India which include the Covaxin and Covishield

All those above 18 years of age can now register themselves to be vaccinated using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1 so you can start registering now.

There are currently two Covid vaccines being administered in India which include the Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sputnik V which was developed in Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard with a record rise in COVID-19 cases which has surpassed even the worst phase of last year. Here is how users can get themselves registered for the vaccine using the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.



How to Register through CoWIN portal

1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

3. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, hit Register.

4. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

5. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

6. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

It is important to note that users can add up to four members through one login and can easily reschedule an appointment.

Under the third phase of vaccination, all people above 18 years will be vaccinated. Under the third phase of vaccination, all people above 18 years will be vaccinated.

How to Register through the Aarogya Setu app

1. Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.

2. Select ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number. You will receive an OTP and then you can proceed to verify yourself.

3. On the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page, enter all details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on ‘Register’.

4. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

5. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

6. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.