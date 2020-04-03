COVID-19: Indians are not spending as much time on WiFi despite lockdown

India’s time spent on WiFi doesn’t increase despite lockdown due to COVID-19 India’s time spent on WiFi doesn’t increase despite lockdown due to COVID-19

With India under lockdown for 21 days until April 14 users are staying indoors and working from home. Besides working people are also using voice and video calling apps, and messaging apps to connect with family and friends living far away. For all of this, some people are depending on broadband connection while others are still on mobile data given they can’t afford a WiFi connection. The latest report coming from OpenSignal reveals that time spent by Indians on WiFi during the lockdown hasn’t increased as expected.

In the latest analysis, OpenSignal discovered that despite people staying at home the time spent on WiFi hasn’t gone up in the country. There hasn’t been any significant increase in WiFi consumption in the country during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the report clarified.

“In contrast to many other countries, Opensignal did not detect a statistically significant week-on-week increase in the percentage of time Indian smartphone users have spent on Wifi between the second week of January and the third week of March,” the report stated.

Alongside India, some of the other Asian countries that did not see a significant increase in the pandemic period are Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam.

However, there are some countries in the Asian region that have detected significant increases in time on WiFi in either or both the second and third weeks of March. These countries are as follows: Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. “We are also seeing the first signs of a rise in Time on Wifi in Thailand,” noted OpenSignal in the report.

On the other hand, there are several countries that have seen a significant rise in time spent on WiFi during the COVID-19 period. Some of these countries include Northern America, Europe, Australia, Argentina, Peru, and Brazil. According to the analysis, the Time on Wifi increased in these countries significantly on a week-on-week basis in the third week of March.

