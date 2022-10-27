Apple could be working on an ambitious 16-inch iPad model

Apple recently launched new iPad models earlier this month, including two new Pro models and an updated iPad 10th Gen. New reports, however, suggest the brand still has more tablets to launch.

As per a new report by The Information, Apple is working on a new 16-inch iPad, which will also be the largest iPad yet. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says. The new large-screen iPad could reportedly launch in Q4 2023, which would be about a year from now.

Apple’s larger iPad has also been backed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has previously reported that Apple has been working on a larger iPad. Meanwhile, Display Analyst Ross Young has also said that the company is working on a 14.1-inch iPad. While not as large as the rumoured 16-inch variant, the 14.1-inch iPad will still be larger than today’s largest iPad, which is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Blurring the line between iPad and MacBook

For years, Apple has been positioning its iPads as not just tablets but replacements for computers. This is especially true with the more powerful iPad Pro series, which Apple has fortified by plenty of processing power, accessory support and storage variants over the years.

However, one aspect where tablets fall behind laptops, including Apple’s own MacBook series, is screen size. Creative work via an iPad that requires a larger screen has always been synonymous with external displays, something we also see in official Apple launch videos. A larger screen on tablets could change that.

That said, Apple’s powerful iPad Pros which have, in recent years, been powered by the same in-house M-series chipsets as the MacBooks, have also been critcised by many for the software bottlenecks of iPadOS that reportedly don’t let the tablets reach their full potential in comparison to the MacBooks. It will be interesting to see if this is also an area Apple targets along with its larger displays.

It also remains unclear where Apple would place the larger iPads on its fairly confusing lineup. Between the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini series, in addition to the vanilla iPads, buyers already have plenty to choose from, and also plenty to be overwhelmed by. We should have more details on these newer iPads closer to launch.