COVID-19 trackers for India: Use these coronavirus trackers to check India updates

Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) India Cases Live Tracker Map: Coronavirus cases in India touched the 2000 mark this week. To inform everyone with the right information about the pandemic several tech giants such as Google Facebook , Twitter, WhatsApp, and some others have taken measures to combat the spread of misinformation on their respective platforms. The Indian government has built a COVID-19 tracker website as well as application to aware people with accurate confirmed cases, deaths, recovered cases and other updates related to coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there are several coronavirus tracker websites and apps available online but which are the reliable ones? The following are some of the reliable ones that use data from government sources. Always ensure to check the data source of the tracker website before trusting the information to provides.

COVID-19 trackers in India

John Hopkins coronavirus tracker

The John Hopkins coronavirus tracker is the most reliable map you can use to get COVID-19 updates in your country as well as in neighboring countries. You can check out the tracker by clicking here. The tracker allows you to select countries and check the updates such as confirmed cases, recovered cases, deaths and so on. The countries can be selected from the left corner of the screen while the updates will be available on the right. The data sources of John Hopkins coronavirus tracker are: WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC, DXY, 1point3acres, Worldometers.info, BNO, state, and national government health departments, and local media reports.

Corona Kavach

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) has developed an app called Corona Kavach. The app is still in beta stage. Currently, the app is available only on Google Play store in beta — meaning it’s under development yet. It isn’t available for download on App store for now. The app shows all the necessary updates related to COVID-19 in India such as confirmed cases, recovered cases and deaths. It also provides tips to protect yourself from getting infected with coronavirus.

Covid19india.org

The Covid19india.org tracker shows updates related to India only. This interactive COVID-19 tracker shows the number of cases confirmed state-wise and also provides updates on recovery and death cases. This tracker shows graphical representation to give a better idea about the scenario in the country. Currently for the graph is rising for confirmed and active coronavirus cases in the country. The state-wise presentation provides authentic updates on the situation in your state, whether the cases are rising on not. The state-wise graph also shows the confirmed cases in a particular state along with recovery cases and deaths. You can check out

Mygov.in/covid-19

The Government of India has also built a website that provides real-time updates on COVID-19 cases in the country. You can visit the website by clicking here. It provides state-wise updates of COVID-19. In addition to confirmed cases, the site also shows recovered and death cases. It includes lots of preventive measures that one can take to prevent themselves from getting the virus. The government website also shows details of the pan India lockdown state-wise. Then Mygov.in/covid-19 is available in an app format as well. The app is available for Android as well as iOS users.

Coronatracker.in

This website is built by some Goa students last month. The tracker is easy to use and shows the total number of confirmed cases in the country. The site also provides information related to deaths due to COVID-19 and recovery cases as well. There’s a map that provides a better overview of the situation in the country. You can click on the map to get a better insight into the state you’re living in. The website shows a graphical representation of the cases confirmed in India, age demographic. It also shows state-wise cases in a clean, easy to understand table. The site also shows the distance between you and the nearest COVID-19 confirmed case.

