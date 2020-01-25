Coronavirus: This tool lets you track its spread worldwide

Screengrab of Coronavirus tracking tool. (Image: gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com) Screengrab of Coronavirus tracking tool. (Image: gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com)

A new respiratory virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been spreading across the globe after infecting hundreds of Chinese citizens. The Coronavirus has claimed a number of lives and to help you keep up with the news, there is an online dashboard that lets you see all the cases of the virus throughout the world.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool that shows all coronavirus confirmed, suspected, and recovered patients, along with the deaths claimed by the Coronavirus. The data has been pulled from the World Health Organisation and the centres for disease control in the US, China, and Europe to make the dashboard.

The dashboard is accessible to the public at this link where users can see red dots on the world map indicating the confirmed or suspected Coronavirus patient. Once you click on a dot, it shows the statistics of confirmed and suspected Coronavirus victims along with confirmed deaths and recovery from the disease as well.

A sales clerk at a pharmacy rings up a purchase of face masks as fears of the coronavirus continues. (Image: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP) A sales clerk at a pharmacy rings up a purchase of face masks as fears of the coronavirus continues. (Image: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

At the time of writing this article on January 25, 2020, the dashboard is showing that the virus claimed a total of 41 deaths worldwide and 38 cases of patient recovery. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far infected 1354 people worldwide. Australia has also witnessed a confirmed case of Coronavirus infection. While there have been no confirmed or suspected cases in India, our neighbour Nepal has reported a confirmed case of Coronavirus infection.

The Coronavirus illness exhibits pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec 31, 2019. The Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

As of publication time, the dashboard showed 1320 confirmed cases in mainland China, five in Thailand and Hong Kong, three each in France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, and two each in Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, and the US.

