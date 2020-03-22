Coronavirus pandemic: Ola Share, Uber Pool services suspended temporarily

Cabs of Uber and Ola drivers parked as they protesting outside the Delhi Secretariat after ban of Taxi services in New Delhi on June 4th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Cabs of Uber and Ola drivers parked as they protesting outside the Delhi Secretariat after ban of Taxi services in New Delhi on June 4th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ride-hailing services Ola and Uber have temporarily suspended their sharing rides facility. It means users will no longer be able the avail the ‘Ola Share’ and ‘Uber Pool’ feature on the mobility platforms.

“In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID- 19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,” Ola said in a statement adding that the “temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens.”

Regarding the suspension of Uber Pool, Uber said that it is actively monitoring the coronavirus situation and taking steps to help keep their communities safe. It also outlined the steps taken by the company to ensure the safety of users and drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak, which includes— helping to keep cars clean, sharing advice to stay healthy, and supporting public health authorities with the temporary suspension of accounts of riders or driver confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

For the drivers diagnosed with the disease or asked to self-isolate by a public health authority, “will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.”

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide,” Uber said.

Ola has also listed out health and safety measures taken by the company to ensure public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. “Our Partner Care teams and Safety Response teams are available 24×7 for any concerns that may arise for driver-partners and customers respectively. We encourage everyone to proactively report any instance that may be symptomatic for us to help action and guide appropriately,” it said.

Ola also announced coverage of up to Rs 30,000 for driver-partners and their spouses affected by COVID-19, which they can receive as a compensation of Rs 1,000 per day for a maximum of 21 days. The sum includes hospital and home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner. ride-hailing platform also announced free online doctor consultations for driver-partners and their families in partnership with Mfine.

